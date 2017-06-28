George Washington ‘Washy’ Archibald official funeral set for Friday

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – George Washington Archibald, better known as “Washy,” will be accorded an official funeral Friday at 2 p.m. at the Zion Moravian Church in Basseterre. He passed away on June 20 at the age of 83.

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, and his cabinet extended condolences to the family and friends of Archibald, noting that he “will best be remembered for his passion for helping adult learners and [people] with learning disabilities.”

Born May 18, 1934, Archibald gave sterling service to his country as an educator, social and political commentator, author, historian, editor and regular contributor to several newspapers in the federation. He served faithfully and passionately as a teacher and principal at various institutions before establishing the St. Kitts Business College. He later founded and ran Project Strong. He played an integral role in the political tapestry of St. Kitts and Nevis and often took to the airwaves in an effort to educate the nation on his social, economic and political views for the development of the federation.

In 2015, Archibald was one of seven outstanding nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis conferred with one of the Independence Awards for his contribution to the development of the federation. He was bestowed with the Companion Star of Merit (CSM) award for his contribution to education.

In 1998, the Basseterre Junior High School was upgraded to a high school under the name of “Washington Archibald High School” in his honour.

It is anticipated that a grateful nation will come out in large numbers to pay final respects to “Washy.”