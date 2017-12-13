Photo 1: Florence Smithen, education officer responsible for early childhood education in the Department of Education, hands over the keys to the newly renovated and expanded Gingerland Preschool to Supervisor Pamella Elliott-Lawrence Dec. 12, while the Honourable Vance Amory, premier of Nevis and minister of education, and Palsy Wilkin, principal education officer in the Department of Education, look on.

Photo 2: The newly renovated and expanded Gingerland Preschool is pictured.

Photo 3: Elated Gingerland Preschool Supervisor Pamella Elliott-Lawrence opens the door to the newly renovated and expanded Gingerland Preschool with students and staff looking on, moments after receiving the keys from education officials Dec. 12.

Gingerland Preschool officially handed over after extensive renovation; expansion

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – Following extensive renovation to the existing plant and an expansion, the Gingerland Preschool was officially handed over to Supervisor Pamella Elliott-Lawrence Dec. 12 at a ceremony at the school.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration the Honourable Vance Amory expressed satisfaction with the finished product, noting the significant improvement of the facility. He thanked the supervisor, staff and parents for their patience and asked the staff to continue to work with the students.

“I think your patience has paid off and you are now in very spacious and beautiful, clean accommodations and I want to encourage you to continue to do the good work so that the children could be the beneficiaries,” he said. “The country of Nevis and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis [can] see the results of your work with the children who will get their foundation right here,.

Amory, who is also the area representative for Gingerland, said the renovation and expansion work of the preschool had been in the making for some time because of the demand for additional space and the deteriorating physical plant. He said the renovation and expansion work was about bringing the facility up to par and to provide space for a more comfortable and safer environment for students and teachers as they provide the children of Nevis with the foundation necessary for their ongoing education.

Amory also thanked the Ministry of Communication and Works, the Public Works Department and contractor Rohan Elliott for a job well done.

Florence Smithen, education officer responsible for early childhood education in the Department of Education, said the newly renovated and expanded facility would provide a better learning environment for the students and, in addition, a better working environment for the teachers to implement the department’s programmes toward motivation and success. She added that holistic development and academic performance are among the goals of the Early Childhood Education Unit.

Other remarks were made by Dr. Ernie Stapleton, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works; Kevin Barett, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education; and Palsy Wilkin, principal education officer in the Department of Education.