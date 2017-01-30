Good Governance And Accountability For Prosperity Public Forum Moves To Cayon

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 30, 2017 (SKNIS): As its second anniversary in office draws near, the Team Unity Administration will host its second in a series of public forums dubbed, “Good Governance and Accountability for Prosperity” on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at the Cayon Community Center at 7:30 pm.

Join Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his ministerial colleagues as they give an account of their stewardship in bringing about the Prosperity Agenda for the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Nationals and residents are asked to come out in their numbers and bring their questions and concerns as these town hall meetings are by the people and for the people.

ZIZ Television (channel 5 in St. Kitts and 98 in Nevis) and Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 and 96.9 FM) will provide live coverage. The event will also be streamed online via www.zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/ and the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Facebook page.