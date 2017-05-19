Government Accepts Apology From Sknvibes And Its Retraction Of Article On CBI Programme

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 19, 2017 (SKNIS): The Government has accepted an apology from SKNVibes and a retraction of an article published on its website with the headline “Alternatives to CBI Programme may be imperative” dated 16thMay, 2017.

Government reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) Programme and to deliver a platinum standard to its agents, developers and applicants.

All the reforms that have been implemented including the most robust due diligence practices would assist in this regard.

Notwithstanding the efforts to sustain the CBI programme at its present platinum standard, government would continue efforts to diversify the economy and strengthen all the growth pillars to ensure that there is no overreliance on any single sector or entity as an engine of growth.

The government cannot revert to a monoculture economy, therefore its strategy is one of a multi-pronged approach, comprising the tourism sector including medical and educational tourism, agriculture, financial services, CBI, manufacturing, renewable energy and any others that the government deems necessary for the growth and resilience of the Federation.

Government will continue to advance every option for sustainable growth with greater and better jobs to ensure prosperity for all.