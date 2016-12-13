Government Of National Unity Continues Work In Building Capacity In Tourism Sector Through Training

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 13, 2016 (SKNIS): The Government of National Unity is continuing its work in the tourism sector by training persons who are directly involved in the industry, says Minister of Tourism, Honourable Lindsay Grant, in his presentation on the 2017 Budget.

Minister Grant stated that training is necessary as tourism is the country’s primary economic diver and therefore produces significant benefits to the people.

The minister stated that the government is not just focused on visitors spending money in local businesses, shops, restaurants and attraction tours, but it is also focused on working to assist persons, who earn their money by working in the tourism sector, to have more opportunities and improve their standard of living through training and human resource development.

“Mr. Speaker, we are not just talking about the fact that we are bringing in a lot of people into the country, them spending a lot of money, no, we are not talking about that because this government is about building capacity of its people,” said Minister Grant. “So, while we are bringing in ships, while we are bringing in the passengers, at the same time we are training our people in the industry.”

Minister Grant revealed that this year alone, between August and October of this year, 662 persons were trained on the front line, whether they were in the restaurants, travel agencies, hotels and other areas.

“That’s 662 people trained by this government to make sure that we are at a standard, one that is of the highest quality and producing the types of services that is required in this industry,” said Minister Grant.

The tourism minister said that the government will diligently continue to work in the industry.