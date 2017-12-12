Photo 1: CLP Logo

Photo 2: A section of participants in attendance on Day One of the training sessions.

Government officials attend training workshop aimed at building stronger teams

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Permanent secretaries and selected heads of departments from various government ministries are currently attending a two-day training session under the Caribbean Leadership Programme (CLP) titled “Building and Maintaining Cross-functional and Inter-Ministerial Teams.”

The Dec. 12-13 training session is a collaboration between the local Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) and the Canada School of Public Service (CSPS), the executing agency for the project. It focuses on three main objectives including developing key leadership skills required for building high-performance cross-functional and inter-ministerial teams; developing strategies to improve cross-functional and inter-ministerial collaboration for organizational effectiveness; and creating an action plan to sustain the effectiveness of cross-functional and inter-ministerial teams.

In delivering welcome remarks during the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Jamilah Adams, assistant human resource manager, said that the sessions are designed to better equip leaders in the workplace with the necessary skills needed to build and maintain cross-functional and inter-ministerial teams.

“CLP has been conducting training [for] the past five to six years in collaboration with governments across the region with a hope to build a cadre of human resource personnel whose performance would surpass any other,” she said.

Adams noted that the facilitators will use the two days to impart knowledge which they would have recently acquired during their development sessions with the CLP.

“We anticipate that the information to be shared and the interactions in which you will engage over the next two days will impact your continued development as you commit yourselves to the building of our beautiful Federation,” Ms. Adams added.

Facilitator Fitzroy Wilkin shared similar sentiments and noted that his experience from the CLP focused on developing design facilitation skills for leadership development programmes. He encouraged participants to gather all they can over the two days as it will redound to the benefit of all.

“Over the two days, we will engage in activities which we hope will help you to function more effectively in your inter-ministerial teams. We look forward to a fruitful and engaging experience,” he added.

The Regional Project Office (RPO) is hosted by the Cave Hill School of Business-University of the West Indies (CHSB/UWI) in Barbados. The countries participating in the project are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. The project also targets key regional institutions that play a pivotal role in advancing regional integration and economic development.