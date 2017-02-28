Government of Thailand offering scholarships to SKN

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 28, 2017) — The Government of Thailand is offering postgraduate scholarships to candidates from St. Kitts and Nevis, for studies in Thailand for the 2017 academic year.

The in the areas of study are Food Security, Climate Change, Public Health and other Sustainable Development Goals related topics.

The two-year scholarships, are available under the Thailand International Postgraduate Programme (TIPP) scheme.

Successful candidates will be offered full scholarships (economy round trip airfare, tuition fee, accommodation, allowances and insurance).

Detailed information on the available courses can be found at http://www.tica.thaigov.net/ . For additional information, please email pattara_pattinson@hotmail.com.

For more information regarding the application processes, please call the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration at 1(869) 469-5521 ex. 2266.