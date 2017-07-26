Photo: The Hon. Lindsay Grant, minister of international trade, industry, commerce and consumer affairs, signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the General Secretariat of the Organisation of American States (OAS) through the Executive Secretariat for Integral Development July 21.

Grant signs with OAS for project centers

From the National Entrepreneurial Development Division

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to pursue a strategic path of development for its entrepreneurs and the micro, small and medium enterprise sector. The most recent activity in this regard came on Friday 21st July 2017 when the Hon. Lindsay Grant, minister of international trade, industry, commerce and consumer affairs, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the General Secretariat of the Organisation of American States (OAS) through the Executive Secretariat for Integral Development July 21.

This memorandum articulates the activities under the project to establish Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) in CARICOM member states.

The federation is one of the three CARICOM member states in Phase Two of this project, with the others being Antigua and Barbuda and the Bahamas. Phase One saw Jamaica, Belize, Dominica, St. Lucia and Barbados establishing their SBDCs.

The signing of the memorandum in Washington, D.C. came after a technical team from the federation, comprising Philip Browne, director of industry, commerce and the National Entrepreneurial Development Division (NEDD); Colin Dore, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Nevis; and Catherine Forbes, business development officer in the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) also of Nevis, engaged in a study tour of the SBDC in San Antonio, Texas, and a technical meetings in Washington, DC.

The implementation of the federation’s SBDC project will see the roll out of two centers, one on St. Kitts and the other on Nevis. The centers are expected to deliver enhanced technical assistance to entrepreneurs of the federation given the benefits now to be enjoyed by being an integral part of the networking family of SBDCs across the Americas.