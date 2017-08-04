Photo: Campers pose with their participation certificates.

Green Tourism Camp gives campers hands-on experience

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Some 45-plus students in the rural area were beneficiaries to the Ministry of Tourism Green Tourism Camp, an agro-tourism initiative launched for the first time Aug. 1 at St. Kitts Eco Park.

During the close out of the camp on Aug. 4, Novelette Morton, senior projects officer in the Ministry of Tourism, saluted the campers and congratulated them for completing the camp and being a receptive bunch. She touched on some of the activities the campers were exposed to, including tourism customer service skills, agro-tourism linkages, plant propagation, and art and craft.

The senior projects officer also highlighted the campers’ interaction with staff at the Agro-Processing Unit at Needsmust.

“You got the opportunity to see workers make golden apple jam, tamarind jam and coconut fudge at the Agro-Processing Unit, as well as to identify fruits and vegetables, along with some of the products that are made at the Agro-Processing Unit,” she said, while applauding the tourism officer, Miranda Francis, for her vision, hard work and dedication in ensuring that the camp was successful. “You [campers] also toured the farm and saw many fruit trees, picked some fruits and enjoyed eating them.”

Morton thanked all who played a role in ensuring that the children had a fun-filled yet educational experience, including the many institutions that partnered with the Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism continues to place emphasis on green tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis, which is vital for sustainable growth and development of the tourism sector.