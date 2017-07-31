Harris administration said to have ‘major focus’ on ECCU, expanding credit to businesses

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – At the recent 88th meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), the council affirmed its strong commitment to implementing the ECCU Growth Action Plan and “agreed to urge commercial banks to increase lending to the private sector in an attempt to spur growth,” according to a communiqué.

The action plan was developed following the inaugural ECCU Growth Dialogue with Social Partners forum, which the ECCB hosted in Basseterre March 1. The forum, with a theme of Working Together to Achieve Higher and More Inclusive Growth in the ECCU, sought to forge consensus on a plan of action for tackling challenges to competitiveness, employment and growth facing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB. It comprises eight ministers of finance, one from each member government in the ECCU, namely Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, “the strongest growth and fiscal performance in the ECCU region” has been seen “in recent years,” according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Robust lending by the commercial banks in St. Kitts and Nevis is a boon to growth here. For instance, private sector credit grew by 3.17 percent in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2015, but registered a 6.1 percent decline throughout the ECCU that year.

“This probably explains partly why you are the fastest growing country in the OECS [the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States],” ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine told the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, and his cabinet of ministers on April 18 last year when he made a presentation to them at Government Headquarters. The ECCB governor’s presentation focused on the fiscal health of St. Kitts and Nevis in relation to the ECCU.

Harris’ tweeted via @pmharriskn, July 27 “our #TeamUnity administration is focused on the people’s agenda: #Jobs, expanding credit to businesses, security for all, good governance,” which fuels his opinion of St. Kitts and Nevis’ strong fiscal health stems from the nurturing environment the Team Unity government has created to enable local businesses to thrive.

Notably, at the start of April 2017, the government’s Fresh Start program, administered through the Development Bank, had already approved 507 loans valued at approximately $40 million, and $34 million of that amount had been disbursed. Fresh Start provides concessionary loans and technical assistance to entrepreneurs so that they can either start or expand their micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Moreover, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited announced this year that it had contracted with Development Bank to be involved in the Fresh Start program, “for which demand has substantially exceeded initial expectations.”

National Bank, which reported $28.4 million in profit after taxation for the financial year ended June 30, 2016, also stated in its 2016 Annual Report that “liquidity remains strong and available for new opportunities.”

The bank further reported that “total loans and advances to customers increased by $57.4 million or 8.9 [percent] to $703.9 million in 2016 over 2015…The [g]roup will continue to work on improving the quality of the loans and advances portfolio whilst aggressively pursuing additional private sector loans and advances.”