Harris’ administration: St. Kitts-Nevis on track to beat ECCU’s debt-to-GDP target by 12 years

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that St. Kitts and Nevis’ debt-to-GDP ratio – a key debt sustainability indicator – will fall below the ECCU’s debt-to-GDP target of 60 percent in 2018, “well ahead of other member states.” (Source: IMF Country Report No. 17/186, July 2017)

That’s 12 years earlier than the target date set by the eight-member Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) comprising Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) announced in a March 2017 communiqué that its goal is for the ECCU member states to reach “the ultimate 60.0 percent Debt to GDP ratio by 2030.”

“This [the IMF’s projection], of course, is excellent news,” said Harris. “This, of course, indicates that we are doing better than most…and it [the news] is coming from the most important global entity reporting on fiscal and economic affairs…the IMF.”

The regional debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 79.3 percent in 2014, 73.3 percent in 2015 and 72.5 percent in 2016, according to a July 2017 communiqué issued by the Monetary Council of the ECCB. St. Kitts and Nevis’ debt-to-GDP ratio is 63.2 percent, the lowest among the independent states in the ECCU.

“This, of course, speaks well to our approach to fiscal and economic management,” said Harris, who is also the minister of finance. “It is well known that we inherited a very high debt and that part of our fiscal response is to reduce it. To date, according to the statistics received from the Ministry of Finance, we have paid on the public debt $228.5 million, reducing it by 13 percent since 2015.”