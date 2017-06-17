Harris, Brantley plan town hall meeting in Toronto Sunday

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Kittitians and Nevisians living in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will have an opportunity to hear of the numerous developments taking place in St. Kitts and Nevis under the Team Unity government when the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, and the minister of foreign affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, host a town-hall styled meeting there on Sunday.

Harris and Brantley are expected to update nationals on the stewardship of the Team Unity administration since assuming office in 2015. They are also expected to comment on measures being undertaken to repair and strengthen the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada – one of the federation’s oldest allies.

Sunday’s meeting, which will be held at the Toronto Don Valley Hotel and Suites, forms part of what the administration calls “the participatory democracy that characterizes the Team Unity administration.”

Earlier this year, the government went the length and breadth of St. Kitts in a series of town hall meetings focusing on the government’s efforts to promote accountability, good governance and prosperity. Those meetings seemed well received and attended by a wide cross section of society.