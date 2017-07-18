High confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy fuels further sustainable growth as banks lend more

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The current government of St. Kitts and Nevis reports that its leadership has led to banks extending more credit to businesses and households due to high confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy as consumer spending continuing to grow strongly.

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited, for instance, reported in its 2016 Annual Report that “total loans and advances to customers increased by $57.4 million or 8.9 [percent] to $703.9 million in 2016 over 2015,” while adding: “Commercial demand loans, which were recorded at $260.1 million in 2016, accounted for 46.6 [percent] of the total productive loans and advances portfolio.” Its 2016 Annual Report also noted that mortgages accounted for 17.0 percent of the total productive loans and advances portfolio.

Moreover, “Scotiabank [in St. Kitts and Nevis] achieved good results for the year…recording a near 60 [percent] increase in mortgages,” according to The Banker Magazine, a Financial Times publication, which named Scotiabank Bank of the Year 2016 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

This positive growth in consumer banking is indicative that the middle class is growing.

At National Bank, customer deposits grew by $53.2 million or 1.8 pe3rcent to $3.0 billion in 2016 over the year 2015. Fixed deposits at the bank rose by $84.7 million or 6.2 percent and savings deposits rose by $14.7 million or 3.7 percent.

The fact that consumers in St. Kitts and Nevis are spending more (for instance, sales in the wholesale and retail sector grew by 9.13 percent in 2015 compared to 0.35 percent in 2014) while depositing more savings in the bank indicates that incomes are rising.

Speaking at his April 5, 2017, press conference, the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, said earnings data from 2016 show that a lower portion of employees earned minimum wage in relation to 2015 (10 percent less than in 2015), as well as compared to previous years. The minimum wage in St. Kitts and Nevis is set at $9 per hour or $360 per week.

Harris, who also serves as minister of finance, further reported that there was an 18 percent increase in workers earning in the highest income category, according to Social Security data for the year 2016.

The three income categories that Social Security bases its calculations on are: (1) up to $6,500 ECD per month, (2) above $6,500 ECD up to $8,000 ECD per month, and (3) above $8,000 ECD per month.

What’s more, Harris reported back in April that “in 2016, we outdid all preceding years with an average of about 24,773 jobs monthly. That’s just about 25,000 people being put to work in a small country such as St. Kitts and Nevis. Something good is indeed happening.”

He went on to note that the average monthly wage bill was also the highest on record, adding: “The total earnings for 2016 being reported by Social Security have been put at about $995 million.”

The growing economic prosperity in St. Kitts and Nevis – reflected in the largest-ever job gains and rising incomes – means that banks have more cash on hand and are therefore more likely to lend money.

For instance, National Bank’s 2016 Annual Report stated that, “Liquidity remains very strong and available for new opportunities – to this end, the bank has contracted with St. Kitts Nevis Development Bank to reactivate its Fresh Start programme for which demand has substantially substantially exceeded initial expectations and which offers financial support to new local enterprises which can significantly impact the local economy.”