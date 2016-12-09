High-End, Discerning Travellers Targeted For Tourism Industry

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 08, 2016 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis is focusing on attracting more high-end and discerning travellers as part of further developing the hotel and other key industries that depend heavily on tourist arrivals to the federation.

In the 2017 Budget Address, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, stated that “national and foreign developers have continued to demonstrate confidence and commitment to the Federation through sustained investment in substantial projects that will expand the number of hotel rooms and amenities necessary to attract more high-end, discerning travellers.”

With the opening of the Caribbean’s first Park Hyatt Hotel St. Kitts-Christophe Harbour, the hotel has already been named one of the most anticipated hotel openings by internationally recognised publications such as The New York Times and Forbes Magazine.

Additionally, the accommodations at Park Hyatt St. Kitts-Christophe Harbour will not only appeal to the upscale traveller, but will provide permanent employment opportunities for citizens when its doors open in 2017. The developers of the hotel have confirmed that the first group of 150 persons is nearing completion of the initial training in preparation for employment when the hotel opens.

Equally important to note, is that the hotel will contribute to “making St. Kitts and Nevis an even more auspicious contender in an increasingly competitive global tourist market.”

Also providing employment opportunities, while facilitating indirect opportunities for small businesses, will be the completion of the 86 room Imperial Bay Beach and Golf Residences.

Substantial progress has also been recorded on the 324 room Koi Resort and Golf Residences at Half Moon Bay. Work is progressing on the construction of the 284 room Pirate’s Nest Hotel and Condominium Project at Frigate Bay, which is expected to welcome guests by the end of 2017.

The Royal St. Kitts Hotel, which was previously called Jack Tar, commenced a major expansion project in July 2016. This project will result in the addition of 17, 000 square feet of commercial space which will be used to accommodate restaurants, gift shops and jewellery stores thereby further enhancing the visitor experience to St. Kitts.