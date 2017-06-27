HIV regional testing day is Friday in St. Kitts-Nevis

Community Notice

From sknis

The general public is invited to participate in regional testing day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday, June 30, to be tested for HIV/AIDS. Free and confidential testing will be at multiple locations, including Independence Square; Best Buy, Buckley’s parking lot; RAMS, Bird Rock parking lot; and the NIA Building in Charlestown. Results will be available in 12 minutes after testing.

Everyone who is tested will dip to receive a prize, including vouchers for breakfast, lunch or dinner; cell phone top ups; free medical, eye care or dental examinations; vouchers for beauty products; scenic railway tickets and much more.

For more information, call 467-1233, 1234 or 469-8010.