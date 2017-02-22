The Hon. Eugene Hamilton, Minister Of Human Settlement, Is Special Guest On Working For You On Wednesday, February 22

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 21, 2017 (SKNIS): The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Human Settlement, Community Development, Lands and Co-operatives et al, is the special guest on “Working for You” on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Minister Hamilton is expected to address issues relating to the recently launched Unity Housing Solutions Programme on February 17 as part of the week of activities to mark the second anniversary of the Government of National Unity in office. The minister will elucidate on issues relating to the function of the National Housing Corporation (NHC), the different types of homes that will be built and the process for applying for a house.

Tune in to hear Honourable Hamilton speak about the government’s housing programme.

