Human Resource Is Key To Growing Economy, Says Premier Amory

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2016 (SKNIS): Premier of Nevis, Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet and Minister responsible for Labour, Hon. Vance Amory, has emphasized that the population must work together to meet the demanding needs of a globalized world in order to continue the economic growth of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The aspect of cooperation is captured in the theme of the Annual National Consultation on the Economy, which is “Working Together – Accelerating Growth and Building Resilience.” It was at this event, held on Wednesday (September 28) at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, that Premier Amory made his case. He said that most persons pay attention to the vehicles for achieving growth and development.

“But the vehicles will only be effective if we can create a mindset in our people that they in fact, and we as the human element, have the responsibility to make those vehicles go,” he stated. “Whether it is ICT (information and communication technology), or geothermal, financial institutions, or other businesses, the key for us to make our economy grow has to be our people.”

Premier Amory referred to the unveiling of the Education Policy Review Final Report on September 20, 2016 by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), that was designed to improve education sector priorities including academic staff; curriculum development, teaching and learning environments and governance; planning; management; funding; and monitoring and evaluation policies. He said this was important as reforms in the delivery of training and education of students are needed.

The Minister of Labour added that the working population also must develop a new way of thinking as it relates to the success of the economy.

“The age of robotics and the age of high end technology are with us and have been with us for a number of years but still we lag behind in our efficiency, work ethic, in the manner that our people feel that they can turn up for work late, they can leave early and during the course of the day they can use the same computers that are to help them perform their duties, for games and other kinds of relaxation,” he said.

Premier Amory added “this has to stop because we can have the highest quality technology and if our human element does not change, then we will not [progress.]”