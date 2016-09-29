Illegal Firearm Seized In ‘Operation Safe Streets’, Two (2) Persons Arrested And Charged.

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2016 (RSCNPF): A.380 pistol and five (5) rounds of matching ammunition was seized by a combined search team on Tuesday (September 27) while executing a search warrant in Boyd’s Village, as part of “Operation Safe Streets”.

Two (2) persons were arrested and charged in the find. Kenesha Whattley and Chadin Buchanan, both of Boyds Village were arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

To date, the teams have executed in excess of one hundred and twenty (120) search warrants on properties across the Federation. Over one hundred (100) Vehicular Check Points resulting in almost one thousand (1000) vehicles searched, almost five hundred (500) Stop and Searches of persons of interest, searches of abandoned properties and lots are also ongoing, just to highlight some successes of the operations.

The previous searches have netted ten (10) rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, thirty-three (33) rounds of .9mm ammunition, an imitation (fake) pistol, a very large quantity of dried & cured marijuana and a quantity of marijuana ready for sale. Over Thirty-one thousand (31,000) marijuana plants under cultivation were uprooted and seized from over seventy-five (75) fields, with some plants being as tall as eleven (11) feet in height.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “the vigilance and thoroughness of our teams during these searches is bearing fruits. Our teams have now seized one (1) illegal firearm and 48 rounds of ammunition and some other contraband items, knives, camouflage clothing and the like. But the seizure of the firearm is encouraging, it gives our teams optimism, and that is a force multiplier.” He added, “I have told the teams, we cannot allow the days when we do not find anything to discourage us….our vigilance and thoroughness will get us there.”

“Again, I want to express heartfelt thanks to the general public for their patience, cooperation and support of the operation so far, it is this cooperation that will continue to make our communities safer” said Commissioner Queeley.