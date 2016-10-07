IMPACT Justice Brings Community Mediation Training to Guyana

Press Release:

(BRIDGETOWN, October 7, 2016)The Canadian Government-funded, Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project is bringing its community mediation training programme to Guyana in a bid to build capacity for community mediation services in the region. IMPACT Justice is a five-year regional justice sector reform project which is being implemented from within the Caribbean Law Institute Centre, UWI, Cave Hill Campus.

Two 40-hour workshops are taking place simultaneously from October 10th – 14th: one for officers of the Ministry of Social Protection at the Guyana Marriott Hotel and the other for police officers at the Duke Lodge Hotel. Both sessions will commence with an Opening Ceremony at 8.30 a.m. The Honourable Volda Lawrence, Minister of Social Protection, is scheduled to deliver Remarks at the session for officers of the Ministry of Social Protection, while Acting Commissioner of PoliceDavid Ramnarine, will deliver Remarks at the workshop for police officers.

Since the project’s commencement in April, 2014, IMPACT Justice has facilitated mediation training in Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Two more sessions are scheduled for Guyana for October 31st – November 4th.