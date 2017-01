Important CXC Notice

PERSONS STILL DESIROUS OF REGISTERING FOR THE MAY-JUNE 2017 CXC EXAMS WILL HAVE UNTIL THIS FRIDAY JANUARY 27, 2017 TO DO SO.

JANUARY 2017 RESULTS SHOULD BE AVAILABLE ONLINE ON WEDNESDAY MARCH 1ST AT 10:00 P.M. CANDIDATES WHOSE RESULTS ARE NOT PLEASING WILL HAVE UNTIL FRIDAY MARCH 3 IN ORDER TO REGISTER FOR THE MAY-JUNE 2017 SITTING.

KINDLY NOTE THAT IN BOTH INSTANCES, THE RELEVANT LATE FEES WILL APPLY. CONTACT THE EDUCATION DEPARTMENTS IN ST. KITTS OR NEVIS AT 467-1877 OR 469-4651 FOR MORE INFORMATION.