Increased Police Patrols Removes Third Illegal Firearm From Our Streets So Far In 2017

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 28, 2017 (RSCNPF): The increased presence of Police and other Security Forces in our communities this week has paid off with the discovery and seizure of an illegal firearm.

A patrol of officers at the Basseterre Bus and Ferry Terminal on Friday night (January 27) resulted in the removal from our communities of the third illegal firearm for 2017.

A person of interest was stopped and searched on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition. A small quantity of marijuana was found. During the search, the illegal firearm was discovered in close proximity to the individual.

Found was one (1) Astra Gernika .45 calibre pistol and seven (7) rounds of .45 ammunition.

The firearm is being analysed by the Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation continues.