Photo 1: (Left to right) Wӓrtsilӓ Site Manager Kauno Antero Orre, Acting General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited Jervan Swanston and the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, minister responsible for public utilities on Nevis at the installation site of a new 3.85 megawatt- Wӓrtsilӓ plant at the Prospect Power Plant June 14, 2017.

Photo 2: (Left to right) Jeffers and Swanston take a look at ongoing preparatory work for the installation of a 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ engine at the Prospect Power Plant June 14, 2017.

Installation work for 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ plant on Nevis continues

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Advance work for the installation of a new 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ plant at the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s (NEVLEC) Prospect Power Plant is continuing apace. According to information from a recent press release, the civil works is completed and mechanical installation is ongoing, with electrical installation about to commence.

On June 14, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, the minister responsible for public utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Acting General Manager Jervan Swanston and Wӓrtsilӓ’s site manager, Kauno Antero Orre, provided an update of the installation process.

In brief comments, Jeffers said the actual block is expected to arrive on Nevis by June 22 and the actual commissioning will be sometime in August.

He said the increased capacity the installation provided by the new machine is in keeping with NEVLEC’s mandate to provide quality and reliable electricity service to the people of Nevis.

The minister said the public would be kept updated with the project’s progress leading to the commissioning. He said he was pleased that relief was on the way for the people of Nevis, who have been dealing with some ongoing situations affecting the power plant in recent times. He thanked the pubic for their tolerance.