Inter-Ministerial Group Meets To Discuss Youth Policy Development

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 12, 2016 (SKNIS): Senior officials and technical officers from various government departments got a better understanding of youth mainstreaming and the role of their respective agencies in youth development when they engaged in an inter-ministerial meeting on Friday (December 09) at Fisherman’s Wharf.

The session was lead by Consultant, Dwynette Eversley, who is assisting the Department of Youth Empowerment to validate the draft Federal Youth Policy (2013), and make changes where necessary.

A wide cross section of officials from Culture, Gender Affairs, National Security, Information Technology, Labour, Agriculture, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Her Majesty’s Prison and others attended the one-day consultation. Ms. Eversley gave the participants a better understanding of how their programmes, policies, actions, and investments should reflect the aspirations of the youth population.

“Once that is understood, once that becomes part of the culture of doing business in ministries and departments in the public sector in general we will have a better framework for youth development across all sectors,” she said.

The meeting was described by some participants as productive and enlightening. A similar session is earmarked for Nevis with officials from the Nevis Island Administration. Consultations with groups and individuals on the draft Federal Youth Policy continue over the next few weeks with a number of focus group sessions.