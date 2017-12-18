Jeffers confident with CCM’s record

By Loshaun Dixon

Deputy leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) the Honourable Alexis Jeffers is banking on the party’s record for them being returned to government for a second straight term in the Nevis Island Assembly.

Jeffers noted that NIA has impressive gains during the last two years, following a difficult start to their term.

“I am anticipating that the CCM will prevail in this election because we have been campaigning on our record and we believe that it has been a good record based on the tumultuous time we had at the start of the term,” he said. “But we have since turned that around [and] made good progress during the last two years.”

He also expressed confidence in success today at the polls. “The ground work has been laid,” he said. “The foundation has been laid for us to move right into a second term to continue the great work we have done.”

Jeffers also commented on the turn out at the polls in his constituency. “We have had about 75 [people] who have voted thus far in just more than two and a half hours of voting, which is going good so far, in my opinion. I can say that in Butler’s, it is also similar. Based on reports I have had from the other polling stations up and down St. James, the turnout has been steady. We anticipate, as the day go by, somewhere around mid-afternoon you should see a spike in the numbers coming through.”

He also encouraged people to exercise their constitutional right to vote. “I want to make the appeal for [people] to exercise their franchise to come out and vote,” he said. “I am not going to say who to vote for, but it is important that you vote and make your voice be heard through your ballot.”

Jeffers will be battling newcomer Virgil Browne of the Nevis Reformation Party in the St. James Constituency.