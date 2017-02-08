Jonathan Nelson, American Gospel Singer, To Headline Unity Gospel Extravaganza At Greenlands Park

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 07, 2017 (SKNIS): The Government of National Unity’s Week of Activities to mark its second anniversary in office will commence with praise and thanksgiving to Almighty God with a church service and a Gospel Extravaganza.

A church service at 8:30 am at the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church at East Independence Square, Basseterre, on Sunday February 12, will be followed in the evening by a Gospel Extravaganza at Greenlands Park at 6:30 pmwith renowned American Gospel singer and songwriter from Baltimore, Maryland, Jonathan Nelson, 42.

According to the artist’s biography written by James Christopher Monger, Nelson was raised in the church. His father was a pastor, his mother served as first lady, and his relatives were musicians, all of which led the budding artist to the Baltimore School for the Arts and Morgan State, where he studied choir. His biography further states that Nelson hit it big as an executive with a computer software company but nearly lost everything in the 2001 dot-com collapse. It was then that he started composing the songs that would eventually earn him a number one spot on Billboard’s gospel chart. Backed by his vocal ensemble Purpose, Nelson released his major-label debut, “Right Now Praise”, in 2008, followed by “Better Days” in 2010. Both albums were issued on Columbia’s integrity imprint. He then moved to Karen Clark-Sheard and J. Drew Sheards’s Karew label and released the number one gospel album “Finish Strong” in 2013.

His most recent album “Fearless” debuted in 2016 with songs such as “My Hope”, “Name of the Lord”, “You are Good”, “Rehoboth”, “Amazing Love”, “Everything You are”, “I Give You Glory”, “Brand New” and “Forever Settled”.

Also, the Gospel Extravaganza will feature several local entertainers including Radical Praise, African Worship Team, Ali Dee and Orville Liddie.

The Team Unity Administration won the elections on February 16, 2015, making history by becoming the first tri-partite government in office.