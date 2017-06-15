Photo 1: The Honourable Troy Liburd, junior minister in the ministry of communications and works at the Four Seasons Resort Estates, tours of ongoing projects on Nevis June 13.

Photo 2: A team from the ministry of communication and works and the physical planning department visit the Nevisian Sunset Project at Colquhoun Estate above the village of Cotton Ground June 13.

Photo 3: A team from the ministry of communication and works and the physical planning department visit the Paradise Beach Expansion project with General Manager Donna Woolfenden June 13, 2017

Photo 4: A team from the ministry of communication and works and the physical planning department visit the Four Seasons Resort’s dredging project with General Manager Ed Gannon June 13, 2017

Junior ministers says investor confidence in Nevis remains high

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 14, 2017) – Investor confidence on Nevis remains high, says the Honourable Troy Liburd, junior minister in the ministry of communication and works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), who notes the evidence lies in the number of ongoing projects by the private sector.

His comment came June 13 after a tour of five properties – Tower Hill, Nevisian Sunset, the Paradise Beach expansion, the Four Seasons Resort and the Four Seasons Resort Estates – all engaged in some of the ongoing projects on the island. He joined a team from the physical planning department and his own department.

“I am very pleased by what we saw today,” Liburd said. “We saw a wide array of things being done here on the island. These projects show that the private sector has confidence and that the private sector is indeed doing things on the island. And it shows that development is continuing on Nevis and that people are willing to invest.”

The tour was designed to provide a first-hand look at the work being done by the private sector and to ensure that the projects were being conducted in a sustainable manner beneficial to the people of Nevis.

Liburd also commented on the local workforce engaged in some of the projects. He said in the Tower Hill Project there are between 60 to 70 full-time employees, with other staff who come in on a temporary basis. There are between 30 to 40 permanent employees at the Nevisian Sunset Project at Colquhoun Estate above the village of Cotton Ground, he said.

The Four Seasons Resort is engaged in a dredging project and is preparing for renovation work to the facility.