Law Enforcement Officer Arrested And Charged, Commissioner Committed To Upholding Good Order And Discipline

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): A Special Constable (Recruit) assigned to the Basseterre Police Station was arrested and charged on Thursday afternoon (April 13) for the offences of Driving without a License and Driving when not covered by Insurance.

The incident occurred in Basseterre.

Special Constable (Recruit) Delon Pitt was granted in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on May 04. He was immediately suspended from duties.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley in commenting on the incident said, “although I can’t comment on the issues of this case, the circumstances warranted such action be taken.” He continued, “it is disheartening to hear that someone aspiring to be in Law Enforcement would violate the laws.” And added, “as I have said before, we expect the highest standards of behavior from our officers. We will hold them accountable, and as such, the officer was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the case.”