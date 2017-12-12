Photo: The Honourable Ian Patches Liburd

Liburd special guest on Wednesday’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, minister of public infrastructure, posts, urban development and transport, will be the special guest on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” Dec. 13.

Tune in to hear Minister Liburd expound on how he has been working for you in the areas of public infrastructure with road construction and maintenance, and plans to build a second cruise pier to meet the growing demands of a modern progressive society and tourism-based economy. He will speak about recent initiatives of the government to improve traffic flow in Basseterre and the government’s efforts to implement renewable energy initiatives including geothermal, wind and solar energy in an age where environmental awareness and conservation are pivotal in saving the planet from climate change hazards.

Tune in to hear and dialogue with Minister Liburd as he shares his vision in the transformational Team Unity administration.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration, which has pledged “transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the federation.” The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 .p.m and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-1noon, respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.