Licensing Authority on Nevis issues traffic flow guidelines for Unveiling Ceremony of the Bust of the Right Excellent Dr. Sir. Simeon Daniel

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 18, 2017) — The following is a notice from the St. Christopher and Nevis Royal Police Force Nevis Division regarding traffic flow in Charlestown on Thursday April 20, 2017.

In order to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic at the Unveiling Ceremony of the Bust of the Right Excellent Dr. Sir. Simeon Daniel, in the vicinity of the Nevis Tourism Authority on Main Street in Charlestown, the Traffic Department will effect the following traffic restrictions on Thursday April 20, 2017:

That portion of road between Evelyn’s Drug Store and Main Street Supermarket will be closed between the hours of 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No vehicles will be permitted to travel along Prince Charles Street and that portion of road between the Cotton Ginnery Mall and the old Customs Building during the said time.

Please be guided accordingly.