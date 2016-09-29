Our Local Products And Heritage Must Be Tapped Into As Important Sectors Of The Economy

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2016 (SKNIS): Heritage Tourism is being looked at as a key growth sector of the economy, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Speaking at the 2016 National Consultation on the Economy on September 28, the Prime Minister said that there is much work to be done to ensure that this sector among others is strategically focused to “assist in the drive to accelerate growth and development in the Federation.”

The Prime Minister said that Heritage Tourism refers to the “jewels” that exist on both islands. He added that there must bea dual interest in Nevis as in renowned Bath Hotel and several other “historical finds and gems.”

“How do we begin to package those as part of the strategy for bringing more people and allowing more investment in technology?” asked the Prime Minister. “How do we pursue the ambition to make Charlestown a UNESCO heritage site. These are some matters and some of the conversations which the chamber has been encouraging us to get engaged with it and with the broader community and we certainly want that level of engagement.”

With regards to Tourism in general, Prime Minister Harris stated that the sector should take advantage of local places such as Sun Island Clothes that produces pillows, pillowcases amongst other things, so that when the “tourism plant grows,” it will help local businesses.

“We have to make a conscience effort to bring the synergies,” said the Prime Minister. “We have to when we go to Marriott and OTI and everywhere else begin to make a conscience effort to ask for local products. So, we will be able to get the local management to think again that they have to be supportive of our farmers, of our manufacturers, of our entertainers.”

The National Consultation on the Economy was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on September 28, 2016, under the theme “Working Together-Accelerating Growth and Building Resilience.”

The round table/ discussion groups deliberated on the topic “Issues and Challenges to Growth and Resilience.” The discussion groups included Financial Services, Social Development, Stimulating Growth in the Productive Sector and Building Resilience.