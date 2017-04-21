Local Student Aisha Griffin Receives National Honour

Charlotte Amalie High School Student recognized for superior achievement by The National Society of High School Scholars

Atlanta, GA – The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced that student Aisha Griffin from St. Thomas, VI, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement which was made on March 14, by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honoured to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Aisha has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Aisha is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very hope for the future.”

Aisha Griffin is the daughter of RubyletteLanns-Griffin and Everton Griffin of Morning Star, Nevis. She is also a former student of the Maude Crosse Preparatory School. Due to her excellent academic performance at the Charlotte Amalie High School, in July, 2016 Aisha was selected by the University of the Virgin Islands to enroll in their Early Admission Program and was awarded a four year tuition scholarship. Thus, Aisha is currently enrolled as a full time student at the University, pursuing her career in medicine. She will graduate from the Charlotte Amalie High School in June, 2017.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Observer Newspaper and Aisha’s family and friends duly join the National Society of High School Scholars in expressing our heartfelt congratulations to her and wish her all the very best in her future endeavors.