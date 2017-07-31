Locals fill 90 percent of jobs at Park Hyatt St. Kitts

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – With employment figures in St. Kitts and Nevis already at an all-time high under the watch of the Team Unity administration, close to 300 Kittitians and Nevisians are now preparing to take up permanent jobs at Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, set to open its doors and welcome its first guests on Nov. 1.

This was confirmed by the Mohammed Asaria, vice chairman of Range Developments, on Saturday when the developers hosted St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, and a delegation of cabinet members and other high level officials on a tour of the facility.

Asaria stated that Park Hyatt St. Kitts has already had a positive impact on the federation’s economy through the creation of close to 1,000 jobs during the construction phase.

“Today (July 29), you [saw] 530 people here this morning,” Asaria said. “Peak labour was close to 1,000. Permanent jobs, I think 288 job offers have been made to Kittitians and Nevisians, maybe there’s another 7 percent of foreign nationals on top of that [who] would be employed by the hotel, so 93 percent local employment once the hotel opens; that’s a pretty impressive number.”

Asaria further stressed that a great deal of effort was made to ensure that priority was given to the local workforce.

“There’s been a lot of interaction with CFBC, the Hospitality College. The food and beverage director was there for two weeks training every day to find the right students, and out of the graduating class, if I’m not mistaken, he recruited up to 80 percent this year and we look forward to that interaction continuing year on year to ensure that this becomes the place to work,” he added.

While the majority of the permanent employment positions have already been filled, the general manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Julian Moore, noted that new opportunities are expected to open up in the near future.

“We’re going to be looking at around 288 employees to begin and that’s our full time employees, then, on top of that, obviously as we get event personnel, we’ll be looking at some more casual staff, some additional part-time staff,” he said. “…The great thing is with the process that we went through, we’ve met so many people. We’ve actually found that we do have some reserve people. So, we’ve got people who … we did not have enough full-time positions for, but we also see them for potential full-time positions because as our occupancy builds over the coming months, we’re going to find that we’re going to need more manning on an ongoing basis, particularly in the build up to high season next year. So, really, … we’re looking at keeping those resources, staying in touch, letting people know where we’re at and as opportunities come up as long as people are linked in and connected with us, then we can keep on having opportunities within the community.”

Figures from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board show that national employment stood at a record high of 24,539 jobs in 2016, up from 24,308 in the previous year.