Man Arrested And Charged For Nevis Robbery

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 08, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators on Nevis have arrested and charged Shakel Campbell of Craddock Road for the offence of Armed Robbery.

The incident occurred on Friday (February 17) at the S. L. Horsford’s and Company Ltd (Nevis Centre).

Head of the Nevis Division, Superintendent Trevor Mills said, “I want to commend my investigators in bringing this case to this point. I also want to thank all who assisted.” He added, “it is this type of partnership that will reduce Crime and remove the fear of Crime from our community.”

Superintendent Mills further encouraged all residents to work with the Police and join the effort by providing any information they may have as it relates to crime. He said., “you can do so by calling any Police Station, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-84477 (TIPS), or by using the SKN Crime Report App on your Smartphone.”