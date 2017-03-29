Man Charged With Manslaughter For Saturday Night (March 25) Stabbing Incident

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 29, 2017(RSCNPF): Kareem Chumney of Janet Alley, McKnight who taken into custody for a stabbing incident on Saturday (March 25) that resulted in the death of a juvenile has been formally charged with the offence of manslaughter.

The investigation have revealed that at about 10.00pm on Saturday (March 25), an altercation occurred between Chumney and the deceased, a 15 year old male. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed. He died at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.