Mental Health Association Elated With Opening Of Day Treatment Centre

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 07, 2016 (SKNIS): Dr. Agnes Beachman, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Mental Health Association in St. Kitts, said that after many years of assisting with laying the ground work for the establishment of the Mental Health Day Treatment Centre it is a joy to see it established.

“I remember the years of planning this and working all this time, and just to see it come to fruition is absolutely wonderful,” Dr. Beachman said.

She further outlined the centre’s importance.

“I think it’s extremely important and it’s very significant,” Dr. Beachman said, noting that she has lived in the Federation for 21 years. “I’ve been active in the Mental Health Association and knowing that we’re the first ones in the OECS to have this type of centre is a great feeling. And we in the Mental Health Association are also looking to coordinate our activities with this because families who have had an incident of mental illness in their family, they need to adapt and adjust and they need support too. It should be done in a well-organized way, but not to be very public, so that they don’t have to worry about stigma, and I think it’s very, very important.”

The central objective of the Mental Health Day Treatment Centre is to provide an avenue for the rehabilitation of persons living with mental illness, in order for them to be reintegrated into community life and society in general.