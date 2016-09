Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 27, 2016) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Tourism regarding rescheduling of the Taxi Training Seminar.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are forced to postpone the seminar which was slated for Monday, 26 September.

The new date for the seminar will be Monday, 03 October to Monday, 10 October, 2016, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Tourism regrets any inconvenience caused.