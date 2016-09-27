Minister Of Education Commends Prison And New Horizons Students’ Exam Performance

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2016 (SKNIS): The performance of the inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison and the residents of the New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre who sat the May-June 2016 Regional Examinations set by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) was commended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Honourable Shawn Richards, during his May to June examinations report on September 23, 2016.

He positively acknowledged the 11 inmates at the prison who received excellent results in several subjects.

“Commendation must be given to the 11 inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison who wrote CAPE [Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination] Communication Studies, Caribbean Studies and Integrated Mathematics and returned 100 percent passing grades,” Minister Richards said. “Profound thanks to the staff of CFBC [Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College] and Mr. Newrish Nital who prepared them for this task. At the CSEC [Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate] level two inmates returned a 75 percent pass rate for the subjects they wrote.”

Minister Richards also commended the performance of the residents at New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre who sat exams.

“At New Horizons, there was one candidate that wrote English A, Social Studies and Mathematics who returned grade 2s in English A and Social Studies,” he said. “Heartfelt thanks is expressed to Director Adele Williams and her staff as we seek to rehabilitate our nation’s youth.”