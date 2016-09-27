Minister Hamilton Congratulates Cayon Church Of God On 70th Anniversary

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2016 (SKNIS): The Pastor and congregation of the Cayon Church of God have been challenged to play a more meaningful role in countering antisocial influences that pervade today’s society.

Government Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, made the call during a special service to mark the 70th anniversary of the church on Sunday, September 26, 2016. The service was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom to accommodate the large number of special guests that attended.

“At seventy, I challenge this church to drill down deep with a view to understanding the determinants of present day civility among our youths; of how societal norms have been eroded; and why our institutions and practices are falling to restore such norms and values that my generation hold so dear; and I challenge the church to create a road-map for restoration and rescue of our youths,” he said.

Minister Hamilton’s message was in keeping with the theme for the anniversary celebrations “Remembering Our Past, Celebrating the Present, Envisioning our Future.”

“The next decade in the life of the church is no different from the life in our homes, schools, community and in our government,” he added.” It is a decade in which we are challenged among other things to restore civility and reduce crime. So I repeat my call for the church (and us) to drill deep so that we can chart a course to restore the social norms that are derived from the commands of our God.”

The Parliamentary Representative, who himself hails from Cayon, congratulated the membership for the service it has provided over the years and said that he was confident that its love for community and country, and faith in God will spur them to action towards “making a difference.”

The Cayon Church of God is pastored by Reverend Dr. Benjamin Browne. Other activities marking the month-long anniversary celebrations included open air services, a family series seminar, fun day and social, honorary awards night and a national youth explosion. The observances climax on Friday (September 30) with an anniversary banquet.