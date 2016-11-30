Minister Liburd Underscores The Importance Of Public Private Partnerships In The Socio-Economic Development Of St. Kitts And Nevis

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 30, 2016 (SKNIS): Minister of Public Infrastructure, Post, Urban Development and Transport, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said that the partnership between the government and hotels such as Park Hyatt St. Kitts-Christophe Harbour is important for moving the country forward.

Speaking at the launch of the Park Hyatt St. Kitts-Christophe Harbour Training Programme at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College on November 29, Minister Liburd said that the three P’s—public private partnerships (PPP)—come into play in advancing the socio-economic development of the country.

“I believe that as a government we have for some time been partnering with the private sector,” said the minister. “In the case of Park Hyatt and other hotels, we have created an environment for the private sector to thrive through concessions and other tax concessions.”

The minister said that the Park Hyatt project is very important to the government because of the “cascading effect throughout the economy.”

“It actually touches the grassroots economy in St. Kitts and Nevis because the taxi drivers would benefit, the hair braiders will benefit, our restaurants will benefit and our fisher folk will benefit and also our farmers,” he said.

Minister Liburd mentioned that the partnership between Range Development, which an investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean, and the government, has set an example for other developers.

“I believe that other developers should follow because partnerships like this one are the sort of partnerships that as a government we will always encourage.

In terms of infrastructure, the minister went on to say that Range Development has plans to fund the road which leads to Park Hyatt.

“We (the government) will create that opportunity [for you] to fund that access road to your property and I think it’s a good gesture because as a government we have spent over $30 million on the south east peninsula road, $60 million on the tunnel and if you drive that road to the south east peninsula then you will say it was money well spent,” he said.

Minister Liburd said that in the next fiscal year, there are plans to resurface the island’s main road and that it will be done in phases.

“We will start with the technical designs and so on in terms of the resurfacing because it is my understanding that the island main road has not been resurfaced in 15 years and that is not good for us as a government because the technical people will say to you that an asphalt road has a lifespan of some eight years” said the minister. “So, our focus will be on the island main road to include and to finish our product.”

Minister Liburd said that the aim of the government is to have good quality roads for visitors and residents alike to journey through the island.