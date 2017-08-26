Ministers of foreign affairs hold discussions

From SKNIS

Taipei, Taiwan – The Honorable Mark Brantley, minister of foreign affairs and aviation in the federal government, who is in Taiwan on an official visit at the invitation of the government of Taiwan, met Aug. 24 with his counterpart, H.E. David Lee, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Minister Lee, who warmly welcomed Minister Brantley and his delegation, expressed his gratitude for the steadfast friendship of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and pledged his government’s continued support to the Team Unity government led by the Honourable Dr.Timothy Harris.

Lee also informed the delegation that in the past Taiwan had received assistance from other countries, which greatly aided in its own development and that Taiwan was therefore happy to share its experience and knowledge with allied countries.

In expressing appreciation to Lee for the ongoing projects sponsored by Taiwan in St. Kitts and Nevis, the federation’s foreign minister took the opportunity to highlight, among others, the importance of the Capacity Building Project of the Prevention and Control of Chronic Kidney Disease and expressed the hope that the scholarships that are currently offered to St. Kitts and Nevis can be increased and expanded to include short-term vocational training. “Through our collaboration with your government and the renowned Veteran’s Hospital…we have begun in tangible ways to address the problems of renal disease in our federation, a significant health concern in our country and the region.” Harris said.

Brantley also noted the importance of people-to-people exchanges and business relations and expressed the hope that with Taiwan’s government support, more Taiwanese businesses would consider investing in the federation. In response, Lee noted that as chairman of Taiwan’s ICDF, the ministry will request ICDF to explore the possibility of offering vocational training for Kittitians and Nevisians.

Brantley also used the opportunity to thank the Taiwanese government for granting visa-free entry privileges to Kittitians and Nevisians, noting “it is a clear demonstration of the strength of our relations and the trust of your government in the Team Unity administration.”

Lee hosted a luncheon in honor of the visit of Brantley and his delegation, which includes the Hon. Eugene Hamilton, minister in the federal government; the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, minister in the Nevis Island Administration; Nicole Slack-Liburd, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration; Kevin Barrett, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration; and resident ambassador of the federation to Taiwan, H.E. Ambassador Jasmine Huggins.