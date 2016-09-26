Ministry Of Education Looks Forward To Greater Expectations For The 2016-2017 Academic Year

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2016 (SKNIS): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, urged relevant stakeholders in the education sector to be prepared for the 2016-2017 academic school year as the Ministry of Education looks forward to greater expectations, which will redound to a more successful school year.

Minister Richards was at the time delivering an overall report of the May/June 2016 Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) results for St. Kitts and Nevis. He noted that the Ministry of Education will do all in its power to assist educational institutions where necessary and improve the Ministry’s standards all at once.

“We intend to capitalize on our strengths and replicate our successes, while working incessantly to conquer our areas of weakness and promote even greater success among our students,” said Minister Richards. “Let us then continue to pray for even greater resolve and commitment on the part of our teachers and education sector managers.

Minister Richards noted that it is imperative for all in this education drive to assist in order for the youth and the Ministry of Education to succeed.

“And may we work together as parents, educators and members of the wiser society for the continued improvement of the education system and the overall empowerment of our young people,” he said.

Over the years, the Ministry of Education has worked and continues to work closely with the citizens and residents so as to assist in delivering quality education, as it works to uphold and carry out its mission statement, which reads: to provide for all citizens and residents, in collaboration with other stakeholders, a comprehensive course of quality lifelong education which would enable individuals to develop and achieve their full potential, allowing them to make meaningful contribution to National Development.