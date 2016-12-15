Ministry Of Infrastructure Continues To Examine And Resolve Water Drainage Issues

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 14, 2016 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Public Infrastructure continues to examine the storm water drains with an aim to resolving drainage issues throughout the island.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honorable Ian Patches Liburd, made mention during his 2017 Budget presentation that for 20 years there was no solution for the drainage system at College Street Ghaut.

“I can report to the nation that engineering solutions are now being finalized for the water that is channeled into the College Ghaut storm drain and emptied into the Basseterre Bay near Port Zante,” said Minister Liburd.

He added that the long standing drainage issues at the back of houses on East Street and Sebastian Street respectively were rectified after 20 years.

The minister also said that the issues with the drainage along Pond Road, Sandown Road and the drain that flows through the Sol Fuel Depot at Ponds Pasture have also been resolved.

He said that the Public Works Department has been mandated to collaborate more closely with the Environmental Health Department.

The minister said that he strongly recommends that the Environmental Health Department pays more attention to sanitation. He stated that close attention should be made to cleaning the drains. Minister Liburd said that grass in various areas should be uprooted to clear the drains properly.

The minister called for all parties involved to ensure the sanitation and upkeep of the drains.

“These environmental workers have to put sanitation and their work number one,” he said. It’s not about which government is in office. A nation’s health is a nation’s wealth. We have to keep the drains clean and we are doing our best in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure as it relates to our closer collaboration with the Department of Environmental Health.”