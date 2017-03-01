Ministry Of National Security To Hold National Crime Symposium In Nevis

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 01, 2017 (Ministry of National Security): The Ministry of National Security will host part two of the National Crime Symposium, which takes place in Nevis at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 02, 2017. The Ministry of National Security is grateful again to partner with the Coalition for Support of Security Initiatives and the Management of the Four Seasons Resort in hosting the symposium.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Vance Amory, will deliver opening remarks, while Crime Reduction Specialist and Social Skills Consultant, Dr. Neals Chitan, will do a short presentation to over 50 participants on the “Three Roots of Crime” that did not receive sufficient attention during the group activity in St. Kitts.

The main objectives of the workshop are to review the strategies and recommendations emanating from the National Crime Symposium held in St. Kitts, with a view to further clarifying and strengthening recommended strategies where necessary; classify the strategies for each root of crime under the EDER (Enforcement, Diagnosis, Education and Rehabilitation) Framework; and make recommendations for the implementation of the Comprehensive National Crime Reduction and Prevention Strategic Plan that will emerge from the symposium activities, including monitoring and data collection processes.

On February 09, 2017, over 200 plus citizens and residents from a wide cross-section of society attended part one of the National Crime Reduction Symposium at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino.