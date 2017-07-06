Photo: Dr. Tricia Esdaille appeared on “Working for You” Wednesday.

Ministry of Education spearheads efforts to enhance school safety plans

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The federal Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis is teaming up with a number of national and international agencies to develop a comprehensive plan for school safety in the event of an emergency or sudden natural or man-made disaster.

The acting chief education officer, Dr. Tricia Esdaille, said a training session held for teachers earlier this year exposed them to critical techniques on how to formulate effective school safety plans, evacuation plans in the event of an emergency and how to perform and execute drills using the details of these plans.

While appearing on this week’s edition of the government radio and television programme “Working for You,” Esdaille said the ministry is partnering with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, the St. Kitts-Nevis Red Cross Society and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on the project. Additional training sessions will be staged for teachers in the abovementioned areas and new segments will include basic first aid and the like.

“All of this comes together to help part of the larger national work of developing a National School Safety Policy, which guides the framework for how schools function, and how they develop their plans and execute them,” Esdaille said.

William Hodge, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, said school safety is of paramount importance to ministry officials and all will be done to ensure that this is addressed at all levels.