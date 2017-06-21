Ministry of Health releases statement on hospital shooting

June 21, 2017

“The Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that operations at the federation’s main hospital, namely the Joseph N. France General Hospital, continue uninterrupted following Tuesday’s unfortunate shooting incident on the compound of the institution.

The management of the institution assures the public that the staff of the emergency room did everything they could to attend to the victim, who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries one hour later.

The staff of the hospital – in particular the laboratory, emergency room, emergency medical services (EMT), outpatient, registration and housekeeping departments – are receiving the appropriate psychological interventions … by a four-member team of trained counsellors. As can be expected, the full extent of the emotional and psychological trauma that has been experienced by the hospital’s staff, in-patients and out-patients cannot be minimized or generalized, and must be addressed in a manner that brings healing and wholeness to these individuals. As such, the ministry is doing everything in its power to facilitate intervention and counselling for all persons so affected.

The Ministry of Health confirms that steps are being taken to strengthen the security system at the hospital, with a view to closing security gaps, to tightening regulations and to providing a sense of safety for patients, staff, service providers and [those] who access the facility for outpatient purposes.

Meanwhile, the ministry apologizes to the public for the inconvenience created by Tuesday’s unfortunate incident. The ministry also thanks the public for patience as efforts are made to strengthen the security infrastructure at the Joseph N. France General Hospital and all other hospitals and health facilities in the federation.”