Ministry of National Security invites public to official community youth group launch

From the Ministry of National Security

The Ministry of National Security, as part of its Crime Reduction and Prevention Strategy, and as an integral part of broader community policing and social intervention initiatives, is promoting and guiding the formation of community youth groups around the federation. The youth groups will be engaged in community development, social, and educational activities, all geared towards strengthening the character and promoting positive behaviours in young people, including respect, discipline and displaying positive attitudes toward all meaningful endeavours.

The Mol-Phil Explorers of Phillips Village is the first of these groups. The formation of the group commenced just about four weeks ago. At this time, the group consists of 75 members ages 5-19, mainly from Molineux and Phillips Village. The membership continues to grow as more and more parents are bringing their children to join the group.

The Mol-Phil Explorers will be officially launched at 5 p.m. at the Phillips Village Hard Court this Saturday, July 15.

The general public, including parents, well wishers from the community, and representatives of all media houses are invited to this official launch at which Dr. Neals Chitan, crime reduction specialist and motivational speaker, will deliver the charge through an inspiring presentation to the members of the Mol-Phil Explorers and the community of Phillips Village and Molineux.

The Mol-Phil Explorers will provide the model that will be emulated by other community groups around the federation that will be promoted and formed under this initiative by the Ministry of National Security.