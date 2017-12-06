Ministry of National Security seeks qualified applicants for national officer position

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Osmond Petty invites suitable applicants to apply for the position of national officer (Job ID10608) for Saint Kitts and Nevis for the United Nations Development Programme Barbados and the OECS for the implementation of the “Strengthening Evidence Based Decision Making for Citizen Security in the Caribbean (CariSECURE)” project.

The project is being implemented to work with beneficiary countries to improve information management by the design and development of a Crime Information Management System (CIMS) in the OECS countries.

The position requires at least a bachelor-level degree and five years of work experience and is under a one-year contract that has the potential for renewal.

Deadline for applications is Dec. 31. Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence. Remuneration will be in accordance with the established UNDP Service Contract Salary Scale for the OECS. The Terms of Reference for this position can be obtained by visiting the UNDP website at http://www.bb.undp.org/content/barbados/en/home/operations/jobs/. Applications must be submitted electronically to the relevant Job ID and Position Title by visiting the above link.