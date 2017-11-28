Photo: Patrons at the Memorial Square in Charlestown during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Social Development through the Department of Community Development (file photo)

Ministry of Social Development invites Nevis public to Charlestown Christmas tree lighting

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – Members of the Nevis community are encouraged to attend the first in a series of annual tree lighting ceremonies throughout the island, hosted by the Ministry of Social Development through the Department of Community Development.

The event, which is being used to herald in the Yuletide Season on Nevis in recent years, will commence at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Memorial Square in Charlestown. The patron is Shirley Howell of Stoneygrove. The theme is “Light the night! Grateful hearts edition.”

According to the ministry, the formal programme will be dotted with a number of local artists. Remarks are expected from Premier of Nevis the Honourable Vance Amory, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Social Development the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, and Area Representative the Hon. Robelto Hector. Patron Howell will turn on the switch to officially light the square.

A pre-show will commence at 6 p.m. with musical accompaniment from various steel pan groups. There will also be free giveaways, compliments of telephone company Digicel.