Ministry of Tourism officials speak on being ‘climate smart’ today on ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, including Assisting Secretary Diannille Taylor-Williams, are special guests on “Working for You” today.

The discussion will surround the Climate Smart Tourism Forum Sept. 6-8 in St. Kitts that is being organized by the St. Kitts Ministry of Tourism, the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and the Sustainable Travel International.

The forum is being held in observance of International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development and will bring together local, regional, and international representatives from public and private sector tourism entities, as well as development agencies that offer programming in sustainable tourism, for three days of interactive engagements. Major elements will highlight sustainable tourism in St. Kitts, while including local and regional best practice sharing, workshops, and strategic consultations.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration, which has pledged “transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the federation.”

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide “timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ (96, 89.9 FM); WinnFM (98.9 FM) and Sugar City Rock (90.3) from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM (106.5) and Von Radio (860 AM) on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.