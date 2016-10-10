Ministry of Trade Encourages Young Game Developers

Press Release:

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2016 (SKNIS): The Ministry of International Trade is very pleased of the steps that have been made to afford young game developer, Zhavier Shaw, the opportunity to attend the upcoming Global Services Exporters Conference in Chile.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Coalition of Service Industries selected Shaw as the perfect candidate to represent the Federation because of this passion for game development.

The role of the Coalition of Service Industries is to promote the export service industries that hold significant potential to transform the economy and create jobs for St. Kitts and Nevis. Some identified industries were the Creative Service Industry and ICT (Information and Communications Technology).

“Under one of the projects that was actually funded, through the European Union, with the assistance of Caribbean Export, is the video game and mobile application sector. That is one of the sectors we believe is a good opportunity for youth especially,” said Lyndis Harris from the Ministry of International Trade and member of the St. Kitts and Nevis Coalition of Service.

Jasmine Weeks, Director of Trade Research, said she was very impressed that as a young person, Shaw is very well focused and believes that this serves as encouragement for other young persons.

“We would want to express the importance of that particular area of the Service Industry,” said Mrs. Weeks. “We believe that it is an area that should be introduced into the schools and education systems and in the curriculum at a very early stage from primary school level.”

The Director said that persons underestimate the youth in terms of their potential and that the service industry has potential for their growth.

“We would want to encourage persons to venture into that area rather than the traditional perusal of becoming a doctor or lawyer,” said Mrs. Weeks. “We want young persons to be aware of the opportunities that exist in the service industry.”

Mrs. Weeks said that the Ministry has a role to play in pushing for this and sensitizing persons to the opportunities that do exist, which are vast, in the area of the service industry.

“We just want to encourage and congratulate Mr. Shaw on his achievement which is just the first step to many great things,” she said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Charleton Edwards, also congratulated the young man.

“Quite often, young men are stigmatized and therefore having someone who has shown some positivity in terms of moving upwards, we will continue to support as many young entrepreneurs as we can,” said Mr. Edwards. “It is important to note that we have been and will continue to try and source, where necessary, technical assistance to support young entrepreneurs.”

“We are partners with Caribbean Export. They have expressed interest in promoting economic development in St. Kitts and Nevis and therefore if we can present proper representation, then I believe that there would be more like Zhavier who would be benefiting from this kind of endeavor,” said Mr. Edwards.